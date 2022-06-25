Tyson Fury says he wanted to meet Deontay Wilder after the trilogy fight- "I think he changed his number"

Tyson Fury has revealed that Deontay Wilder has not spoken to him since the pair fought for a third time. In the third fight, Tyson Fury won via a 11th-round knockout.

Fury, in an interview with IFL TV, said:

“I used to have his number, but I think he changed his number. I’m upset. I offered him to come for a barbecue when I was in Florida in December and he didn’t so it’s up to him”

Before the trilogy with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder was invincible. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was often spoken about, and is still regarded as one of the hardest punching fighters of all time. No man had been able to withstand Wilder’s power until he met Fury.

Now that the unassailable aura has dropped from Deontay Wilder, it appears as if he needs time to regroup. The American heavyweight had been able to withstand all the challengers so far, and it is naturally hard to accept defeat to another man.

Wilder has not fought since the trilogy fight and had been out of the public eye for some time. Recently, a comeback looked to be on.

A statue of the former WBC World Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist was unveiled in his home town of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The unveiling of the statue, which was completed years ago, signified that Wilder would make a return.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have always produced exciting fights

The trilogy between Fury and Wilder is often named amongst the greatest boxing trilogies of all time. Sometimes, fighters gel together to make exciting fights, and all three fights between the pair were memorable.

The first fight was scored as a split draw. Commentators and boxing observers believed ‘The Gypsy King’ had done enough to win the bout. The most remarkable moment came in the 12th round of the bout. Wilder had knocked Fury down, and Fury looked out. Miraculously, ‘The Gypsy King’ rose to his feet.

The second fight was very different to the first. It was the most decisive out of the three bouts. Tyson Fury recently joined up with SugarHill Steward and this led to a different fighter. Fury has transitioned from a boxer into a puncher. Wilder was knocked down twice, before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

The third and arguably the best fight had the least interest going into the bout. Due to the manner of defeat Wilder suffered last time around, most believed Fury was too good for him.

Wilder still had self-belief, and the bout proved it. Both fighters exchanged knockdowns in a back-and-forward fight, with Fury eventually winning the bout via an 11th-round knockout. Wilder may have lost the trilogy, but certainly did not disgrace himself as a fighter.

