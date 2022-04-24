How much did Tyson Fury earn from knocking out Dillian Whyte? 

Tyson Fury landed arguably the finest knockout of his career against Dillian Whyte last night. In doing so, he retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship for the second time at a stacked Wembley Arena in London.

‘The Gypsy King’ claimed he'll hang up his gloves after the fight whilst also testing a potential crossover against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Watch Fury knock out Whyte below:

According to Michael Benson, Fury spun a hefty $33.6 million total payout from the fight. It includes his pay-per-view share, guaranteed purse, and the $4.1 million winner pay-out. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte bagged a total of $7.4 million, which is by far his biggest purse to date.

Tyson Fury's final purse for the Dillian Whyte fight is $33.6million (£26.2million) - base purse of $29.5million, plus the $4.1million winner's bonus. Whyte gets $7.4million (£5.8million), so the final purse split is 82/18 in Fury's favour.

‘The Gypsy King' returned to the UK for a fight after five straight appearances in the USA. On American soil, Fury’s biggest rival was Deontay Wilder, whom he beat twice in a row. Reports suggest that Fury bagged around $30 million in his trilogy fight against ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Fury's clash with Whyte may have been his most lucrative yet.

From October 2021 to April 2022, Fury has been in two multi-million mega-fights and has boosted his net worth to even greater heights.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou can open new doors of entertainment

Seeing MMA fighters take on boxers has become less surprising since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The Irishman made a great fortune for himself, becoming the wealthiest athlete in the UFC. Ngannou appears to have chalked up a similar plan and Fury has already welcomed the idea of facing him.

The UFC stalwart appeared vexed with his promotion’s payscale and has frequently hinted at taking on boxers in order to bag million-dollar plus paydays. Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the sport today and can no doubt offer Ngannou the right price.

While Tyson Fury claims to be done fighting boxers, the potential crossover with Ngannou is clearly of great interest to him.

