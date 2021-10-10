How much did Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder get paid for their trilogy? 

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder recently settled their rivalry in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fury and Wilder reportedly earned massive paydays after putting on an instant classic heavyweight title clash.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), the boxing stars have a guaranteed purse of five million dollars. However, Dan Rafael of ESPN reported that Fury and Wilder would both likely receive more than $25 million for their blockbuster bout – excluding the pay-per-view points.

The report also suggested that the trilogy fight would involve a 60/40 purse split in favor of 'The Gypsy King'. Michael Benson of TalkSport.com reported the same piece of information when the bout was announced back in May.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III purse split will be 60/40 in Fury's favour. This was already set out in the two-fight deal for their second/third bouts. Second fight was a 50/50 split and the trilogy is 60/40 to the winner, which was Fury. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III purse split will be 60/40 in Fury's favour. This was already set out in the two-fight deal for their second/third bouts. Second fight was a 50/50 split and the trilogy is 60/40 to the winner, which was Fury.

Taking everything into consideration, it is estimated that the British boxer will earn around $30 million. 'The Bronze Bomber' will take home close to $20 million.

Tyson Fury puts Deontay Wilder away

Tyson Fury continues to prove he's the best heavyweight boxer in the world after scoring his second stoppage win over Deontay Wilder. Fury overcame a fourth-round onslaught from Wilder and bounced back by dominating the ensuing stretch of action. Fury was sent crashing into the canvas twice but was saved by the bell in the fourth.

As the fight went on, Fury's durability and stamina gave him the edge. He outlasted Wilder, who was evidently exhausted midway through the fight. Fury led on all three scorecards (95-91, 94-92, 95-92) at the time of the stoppage.

"Like the great John Wayne said, I'm made of pig, iron and steel, baby!" Fury said after the fight. "I took some big shots but my lord and savior helped me up and kept me going. It was a great fight tonight and it's worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport."

Fury and Wilder first met in Los Angeles in 2018, with 'The Bronze Bomber' retaining his crown after a controversial split decision draw. 'The Gypsy King' then knocked Wilder out in their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020.

