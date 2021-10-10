Tyson Fury reveals what went through his mind after being knocked down twice in the fourth round by Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a fight for the ages on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Both fighters battled adversity to deliver an instant boxing classic. 'The Gypsy King' was in serious trouble in the fourth round. Wilder knocked him down twice. After the fight, the reigning champion shared what went through his mind after suffering two back-to-back knockdowns.

"He [Deontay Wilder] caught me twice in the fourth round, but I was never like thinking, 'Oh this is over.' I was thinking, 'Okay, good shot. But I will get you back in a minute. And I did.He shook me, put me down and that's boxing, and it's life as well. It's not about how many times you get put down or how many times you lose or win. It's about how you can come back and keep getting abck up and keep moving forward, like Rocky said."

Fury and Wilder scored multiple knockdowns against each other. Both heavyweights showed massive determination to get up from the said knockdowns.

'The Gypsy King' eventually knocked Wilder out in the 11th round to put an end to the iconic trilogy.

With the spectacular win, Fury 's professional record now stands at 31-0-1. The one draw came from his first encounter with 'The Bronze Bomber' in December 2018.

Deontay Wilder reacts to his loss against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has lost only twice in his entire professional boxing career. Both were handed to him by Tyson Fury. After his recent defeat to 'The Gypsy King', Wilder shared his thoughts on what happened in the heavyweight showdown.

"I did my best, but it wasn't good enough tonight. I'm not sure what happened. I knew that he [Tyson Fury] didn't come in at 277lbs to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded."

The 35-year-old was taken to a hospital after his knockout loss, according to talkSPORT editor Michael Benson.

