Tyson Fury eyes a WWE return this year, wants Roman Reigns to vacate title

Tyson Fury shared his intent to return to WWE soon, along with his hopes that Roman Reigns vacates the title so he can face Drew McIntyre for the straps.

Tyson Fury made his pro wrestling debut in 2019 at the Saudi Arabian event, WWE Crown Jewel. He faced fellow giant and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman at the event, winning the bout via count-out after just over eight minutes.

Fury was present for the major UK event Clash at the Castle last year, getting involved in the main event to stop Austin Theory from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He and Drew McIntyre closed the event with a sing-along, despite the 'Scottish Psycopath' losing his title bout just moments earlier.

The 'Gypsy King' spoke about a potential sequel to the event this year, as well as his own pro wrestling future with Give Me Sport. He declared his intention for Reigns' title, although he wants 'The Tribal Chief' to move aside so he can challenge Drew McIntyre:

"I’m hoping to get back in there soon.They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there. I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew can finally get that battle on.” (H/T Give Me Sport)

Roman Reigns just completed a title defense last weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Fury's expectation for Reigns to step aside may be a steep one, given the sheer length of his run at the top for the past three years almost. The likes of Bryan Danielson, the aforementioned Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre have all fallen prey to 'The Tribal Chief' thus far.

Last weekend, Reigns added another defense to the record, albeit a familiar opponent in Kevin Owens. He will now look forward to his next bout, likely to be Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, as well as a future WrestleMania main event against Cody Rhodes.

Perhaps Tyson Fury and Roman Reigns could clash to determine the Lineal Heavyweight Champion of both boxing and WWE.

