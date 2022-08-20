Former WWE star Braun Strowman challenges Tyson Fury for a rematch - 'You can come get these hands again' 

Tyson Fury was recently challenged by his WWE nemesis Braun Strowman, whom Fury had beaten back in 2019 in his pro-wrestling debut. ‘The Black Sheep’ is open to a rematch as 'The Gypsy King' now appears to have hung up his boxing gloves.

Braun Strowman recently connected with iFL TV and shared his views on several topics in the boxing world. He backed Anthony Joshua over Oleksandr Usyk in the upcoming heavyweight title fight.

Meanwhile, his prime focus appears to be WBC champion Tyson Fury. Strowman said:

"Absolutely [want the rematch against Fury]. I am waiting for it. He said he is retiring and stuff like that. I am taking a little break but you never know. Get the boots back out, lace them up. Tyson you can come get these hands again.”

Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in his most recent fight and called it his last. However, he has teased his return on several occasions. He has hinted at fighting the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2 and also called Derek Chisora out.

Furthermore, 'The Gypsy King' has eyed UFC champion Francis Ngannou and 'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson as potential opponents for exhibitions.

That said, none of it is yet to be official and Fury continues to call himself retired. Hence, a return to pro-wrestling and a rematch with Braun Strowman is not completely out of the question.

Tyson Fury had to push his limits against Braun Strowman

Before earning his first win over Deontay Wilder, Fury took part in the WWE. He appeared on Crown Jewel, which was hosted in Saudi Arabia. The 6'8" (billed height) Strowman was big enough to look into Fury's eyes and offer him a tough night. The pro-wrestling star dominated much of the fight, but 'The Gypsy King' earned his way to victory.

Like his boxing career, Fury didn’t let his rival have the last laugh. ‘The Monster Among Men’ fell prey to a right hand from the boxing superstar, which resulted in him getting counted on. Strowman, however, ended the night by landing a power slam on Fury after he was officially defeated. This could pave the road to an interesting rematch.

