"Respect" - Tyson Fury and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya praise each other

Tyson Fury has received high praise from a fellow champion. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had some kind words for 'The Gypsy King'. 'The Last Stylebender' is fighting this weekend and, in an interview with BT Sport, spoke about Fury and why he admires him:

"And I've just loved his, his story is phenomenal. I can't wait till his biopic or his documentary or you know, remake of his life comes out, whatever. Yeah he's a phenomenal human being. Not even just a fighter, just a phenomenal human being, so yeah I admire what he's done."

Take a look at the interview:

'The Gypsy King' responded to Adesanya's words of praise by tweeting out "Respect" in response to his interview.

Fury has often shown some love to champions from the UFC. Very recently, 'The Gypsy King' and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment on Twitter as they praised each other. It is fun to see champions from boxing and UFC give each other the respect they deserve.

Tyson Fury himself is training for his next fight against Dillain Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' could be on his way to challenging for all the top belts in the heavyweight division. The man standing in his way has been looking for a title shot for three years and will not go down easily. Expect fireworks when 'The Gypsy King' takes on 'The Body Snatcher' for the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Tyson Fury berates Dillian Whyte yet again

Tyson Fury won't let Dillian Whyte stay silent anymore. 'The Gypsy King' is tired of waiting around for Whyte to sign the contract and finalize the fight. He voiced his anger on his Instagram stories and called Whyte out yet again:

"So it's happy Thursday. Back, back grinding, all the time grinding never stop. I'm still looking for this little sucker Dillian Whyte. Where are you coward? Whyte feathers, come out and fight me dosser! Talked about it a lot didn't he? 'He won't fight this, he won't fight that'. Who's a coward now coward? Who's the sh**house now? You useless dosser!"

Take a look at the video:

Fury will look to get Dillian Whyte out of the way so he can go on to challenge the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch. Fury looks to complete his comeback from depression, before which he was the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world. He wants to get all his belts back.

