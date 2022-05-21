"The luxury is over" - Tyson Fury and John Fury address fans about the end of their vacation 

Tyson Fury and John Fury have informed fans in a recent video that their vacation is over and they will be returning to England soon. Tyson Fury reportedly took his family on a luxury holiday to the south of France.

'The Gypsy King' had a well-earned break following his sensational knockout victory against Dillian Whyte on April 23. Fury retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Here's what Tyson and John Fury said in a video with Boxing King Media:

"Dad it's our final night here, yep the luxury is over. It's been a blast. We've had plenty of training, plenty of drinking, plenty of food, plenty of good times."

Will Tyson Fury return to boxing?

Following his win against Whyte, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing. 'The Gypsy King' believes he is the best heavyweight in the world and has nothing left to prove.

However, there are many in the industry who do not believe Fury has hung up his gloves for good. This is especially due to the WBC's decision to not strip him of his belt and give him time to decide on his future.

"We all know Fury's not vacating, not retiring. Of course they'll give him time and they should give him time. But hopefully, we'll get the official news on Joshua-Usyk and Tyson should fight the winner and I believe he will."

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleskandr Usyk has yet to be confirmed. There is speculation that the bout could happen as late as August if contracts are not signed soon.

Regardless, the fight is very likely to happen and the winner will hold three out of four belts at heavyweight. Fury, 33, holds the remaining WBC straps and could be tempted to become undisputed by facing either Joshua or Usyk.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Lennox Lewis back in 2000 and 'The Gyspy King' would have the opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the best boxers of all time.

