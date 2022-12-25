Tyson Fury names 3 opponents he'd like to face if Oleksandr Usyk fight falls through

Tyson Fury was recently seen in action against Derek Chisora earlier this month. 'The Gypsy King' was able to win the bout quite comfortably. He then made it known that he was eyeing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed Championship.

While it has since been revealed that both fighters are ready to make the fight happen, it looks like Fury has three names in mind that he'd like to face if the fight with Oleksandr Usyk doesn't take place next.

During a recent interview with IFL TV, Tyson Fury jokingly mentioned three rather easy opponents that he's likely to fight because he has no mandatory challengers. He said:

"I've got no mandatories and no commitments, then I'll fight Dave Allen, Dave 'White Rhino', I'll fight big David Price, bring him out of retirement for that grudge match that never happened and big John McDermott, if you watching, the Essex legend, I won't mind a trilogy with you as well."

Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua can never redeem himself if he never fought him

The rivalry between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has always garnered a lot of attention around the world. While the two have failed to bring their rivalry to the ring as of yet, 'The Gypsy King' still doesn't shy away from taking shots at 'AJ'.

It is worth noting that a fight between the two was nearly booked for earlier this month. However, Anthony Joshua's team failed to come to terms and the fight fell through and it has certainly not sat well with Tyson Fury.

During the same interview with IFL TV, Fury spoke about Anthony Joshua and said:

"One I think, that he's a sh*thouse and I'll say that to his face. Two, he has got no courage to fight me and three he is a failure and a let down to this country. No, it's not harsh, it's truthful. Until he steps in the ring with the Gypsy King he can never ever redeem himself and if he never steps in the ring with the Gypsy King then mark these words, coward! And if you've got anything to say about it mosh, come and find me." (17:48 to 18:24)

