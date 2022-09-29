"The second best heavyweight" - Tyson Fury names Joe Joyce as the second best heavyweight in the world

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has called Joe Joyce the second best boxer in the world.

Joe Joyce is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Joseph Parker. 'Juggernaut' managed to stop Parker after dominating him for the majority of the fight and got his hands on the WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship.

In the aftermath of the fight, Joyce has received praise from his British counterpart, Tyson Fury, who said:

"I gotta say that big Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight behind meself. And on his day, given his moment, who knows if he can beat me or not. I think we will have to find out one of these days."

'The Gypsy King' further hinted at a potential matchup against Joe Joyce by saying:

"Who knows if he's number one? One day we will have to find out who's better out of me and him."

Take a look at the video posted by Fury below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury gives his verdict on the second best heavyweight in the world today… Tyson Fury gives his verdict on the second best heavyweight in the world today…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/5hEWyG0Mnx

Tyson Fury reacts to Anthony Joshua not signing the contract before the deadline

'The Gypsy King' went on an invective directed at Anthony Joshua for failing to sign the contract before the deadline.

A potential fight between Fury and 'AJ' looked set to happen on December 3 after Joshua's camp seemingly accepted all the terms and conditions laid out by 'The Gypsy King' and his team. However, the fight recently fell apart after the former Heavyweight Champion failed to sign the contract before the deadline set by Tyson Fury.

Reacting to the same on his social media, Fury hurled insults at Anthony Joshua and suggested that the fight was off:

"Well guys, it's official. D-Day has come and gone. It's gone past 5 o'clock Monday. No contract has been signed. It's officially over for Joshua. Forget about it. Idiot. Coward. S**thouse bodybuilder. Always knew it. Always knew you didn't have the minerals to fight 'The Gypsy King'. Regardless of what the f**k you say now, I don't really care. Good luck with your career and your life. End of. Peace out."

Watch the clip of Fury insulting Joshua below:

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



Tyson Fury says deadline day has struck and the fight between him and Anthony Joshua is now OFF



: @Tyson_Fury "Forget about it! Idiot. Coward." 🤬Tyson Fury says deadline day has struck and the fight between him and Anthony Joshua is now OFF "Forget about it! Idiot. Coward." 🤬Tyson Fury says deadline day has struck and the fight between him and Anthony Joshua is now OFF ❌📹: @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/roGUUzjinF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far