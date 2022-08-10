Tyson Fury next fight: Hafthor Bjornsson, Derek Chisora, Francis Ngannou or the winner of AJ vs Usyk 2, who is the frontrunner?

Tyson Fury announced his retirement following his win over Dillian Whyte in April earlier this year. While 'The Gypsy King' has made it clear on many occasions that he doesn't intend on entering the squared circle professionally, there have still been talks about a potential return to the ring because of him suggesting that he'll return for half a billion.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson has confirmed that there have been talks for a potential exhibition fight with Tyson Fury. Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson has confirmed that there have been talks for a potential exhibition fight with Tyson Fury. https://t.co/huzIni4P0n

Moreover, exhibition bouts against Hafthor Bjornsson and Francis Ngannou have also been teased. 'Thor' has entered the squared circle in exhibition bouts in the past, with his most recent match against Eddie Hall ending in his favor as he secured a TKO victory.

The UFC heavyweight champion has also been linked to face Fury in a "crossover" exhibition match and has faced a lot of friction from the company for wanting to transition into boxing.

A potential matchup against the winner of AJ vs Usyk 2 has also emerged as a possibility for Tyson Fury. However, there is one bout which is more likely than the others as of now.

Fury recently announced his return to the boxing ring and challenged Derek Chisora to a trilogy bout. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, it looks like Chisora will be the one to face 'The Gypsy King' upon his return.

Bob Arum wants Oleksandr Usyk to beat 'AJ' and then face Tyson Fury

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum recently gave his predictions for the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. During a recent appearance on Barbershop Conversations, Arum suggested that he wants the Ukrainian to win again against 'AJ'.

Moreover, Bob Arum also claimed that they will be hopeful of creating a unification bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Fury later this year or early next year. He stated:

"I am hoping that [Oleksandr] Usyk wins because I've talked with his people and I think they would be anxious to fight Tyson Fury and I would hope to do that fight in December maybe or early next year."

That said, Oleksandr Usyk will certainly have a tough time beating Anthony Joshua as 'AJ' is locked in to redeem his loss to the Ukrainian which he suffered last year. Regardless of the outcome, fans can certainly expect to be thouroughly entertained when they enter the ring later this month.

