"Get this contract signed today"- Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua another chance to sign the contract

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua another chance to sign the contract for a December 3 fight.

As revealed by Fury, Joshua's team has had the contract for over two weeks but failed to sign it after verbally agreeing to all the terms. Interestingly, 'The Gypsy King' earlier suggested that this past Monday was the deadline for 'AJ' to get the contract signed, and after he failed to do so, Fury pulled the plug on the fight.

However, the lineal champion recently took to social media to reveal that even though he suggested the fight was off, his team was still in contact with Anthony Joshua's team to get the contract signed.

While suggesting that he is giving Anthony Joshua extra time to sign the contract, Fury said:

"I am willing to give you [Anthony Joshua] an opportunity. There's nothing more to do. Everyone is happy, get your team onto mine, they will be available all day like they've been available for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today, you big pu**y and let the British fans have what they want."

Watch Fury's message to Anthony Joshua below:

My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… This is a message to @anthonyjoshua My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… This is a message to @anthonyjoshua.My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… https://t.co/XpcHOpZJzk

Tyson Fury names the second-best heavyweight in the world

'The Gypsy King' recently called Joe Joyce the second-best heavyweight in the world. He had previously conferred this title on Deontay Wilder, but it would appear he has changed his mind.

'Juggernaut' recently secured the biggest win of his career when he beat Joseph Parker for the WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship. In doing so, Joyce has announced himself as a real problem for everyone in the heavyweight division.

In the aftermath of the fight, Joe Joyce received praise from many, including his British counterpart. In a recently posted social media video, Tyson Fury suggested that 'Juggernaut' is the second-best heavyweight on the planet right now. He stated:

"I gotta say that big Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight behind meself. And on his day, given his moment, who knows if he can beat me or not. I think we will have to find out one of these days."

Further in the video, Fury even teased a matchup against Joe Joyce down the line and said:

"Who knows if he's number one? One day we will have to find out who's better out of me and him."

Watch Tyson Fury's video below:

