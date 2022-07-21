"I'll sign the contract today" - Tyson Fury again offers to fight Anthony Joshua for special condition

Tyson Fury has confirmed that he'll fight Anthony Joshua if the fight is broadcast for free and fans are allowed to attend for free.

'The Gypsy King' retired from professional boxing earlier this year following a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte. Almost instantly after his retirement, it was rumored that Fury would return to the ring.

The WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion was quickly linked to a matchup with UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou. However, the focus instead shifted to Anthony Joshua, who is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August.

Their first outing ended in a lopsided unanimous decision loss for 'AJ'. However, if he's able to change his fortunes in their second outing, many believe that he might be able to coax Fury out of retirement. For his part, the latter has stated it could happen.

However, this won't happen unless conditions are met. On his Instagram, Fury stated that he would come out of retirement and fight Joshua if the fight could be seen for free. He said:

"That's how the fight happens, I'll sign the contract today. The fight's got to be for free. Free-to-air television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There's the terms, I'm in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it. The ball is in your court, guys... Either way, I don't give a damn."

Watch Tyson Fury's video below:

Would Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

While Tyson Fury may fight Anthony Joshua, he has no interest in facing Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion is set to face 'AJ' for the second time this August. Ahead of the rematch, he's showcased that he's in great shape and prepared to win to support fans in his home country.

Despite Joshua being in the running to face Fury in his final fight, it doesn't seem that Usyk is being granted the same chance. Earlier this year, the Brit was asked about a matchup with 'The Cat' in an interview with TalkSport.

Fury downplayed the matchup in the interview, saying:

“[Fighting Usyk] is never gonna [sic] happen because I’m retired, but let’s just say I’d punch him round the ring. Because he’s a middleweight, blown up. I am retired so what I wanna do is chill out with my family and enjoy the rest of my life."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far