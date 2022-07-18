"Get f***ed" - Tyson Fury backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has given his predictions for the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

'AJ' is set to fight the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Brit is looking to win his titles back from Usyk, who dethroned him in September last year.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, 'The Gypsy King' backed Usyk to beat 'AJ' and also predicted the aftermath of the heavyweight clash:

"He's gonna lose again, then they're gonna call for Achilles to come back. And I'm gonna say, 'Get f***ed, I'm retired.' And then, when they're begging, I will return, but it's gonna be very costly."

Tyson Fury has been enjoying retirement ever since he viciously knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April this year.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion has continued training ever since announcing his retirement. However, he hasn't shown any interest in coming back to fight until now. His wife Paris Fury and father John Fury had previously stated that a fight against 'AJ' would bring him back to the ring.

The fight between Fury and Joshua has been something that boxing fans have been asking for, for years.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk: "He's gonna lose again, then they're gonna call for Achilles to come back. And I'm gonna say, 'Get f***ed, I'm retired.' And then, when they're begging, I will return, but it's gonna be very costly." [ @talkSPORT Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk: "He's gonna lose again, then they're gonna call for Achilles to come back. And I'm gonna say, 'Get f***ed, I'm retired.' And then, when they're begging, I will return, but it's gonna be very costly." [@talkSPORT]

Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua for free

Tyson Fury first made the announcement that he wants to fight 'AJ' during one of his live shows in the UK. He revealed to the crowd that he wants to fight his fellow Brit for free as a fight for the fans. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, he reiterated his statement regarding the potential fight:

"Anthony Joshua's a s***house and I'll knock him out. If he beats Oleksandr Usyk, he's gotta fight me for free in England. Free-to-air TV. It'll be watched by 30million people for free. No PPV. No money earned. We do this one for the fans of the UK."

Anthony Joshua is currently on a mission to win his titles back from Oleksandr Usyk. If he successfully beats the Ukrainian, he will look to challenge 'The Gypsy King' for an undisputed title fight.

Fury holds the only other belt in the division and the pair are long-time rivals and will want to settle their rivalry inside the ring.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury: "Anthony Joshua's a s***house and I'll knock him out. If he beats Oleksandr Usyk, he's gotta fight me for free in England. Free-to-air TV. It'll be watched by 30million people for free. No PPV. No money earned. We do this one for the fans of the UK." [ @talkSPORT Tyson Fury: "Anthony Joshua's a s***house and I'll knock him out. If he beats Oleksandr Usyk, he's gotta fight me for free in England. Free-to-air TV. It'll be watched by 30million people for free. No PPV. No money earned. We do this one for the fans of the UK." [@talkSPORT]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far