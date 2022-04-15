"I'm obsessed with all the moments in time" - Tyson Fury opens up about his obsession with time

Tyson Fury's journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring. 'The Gypsy King' has fought through many adversities in his lifetime to be in the position he's in. One thing which Fury has learned through it is the value of time.

'The Gypsy King' revealed that he has learned to take every second as a blessing and live through each moment. During a recent media conference for his upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte, Fury opened up about his obsession with time by saying:

"You know, I'm obsessed with time, I'm obesessed with all the moments in time. And us human beings only have a certain amount of moments in time and these are my moments in time and I gotta take every second as a blessing because that's what it is. I've been blessed abunduntaly to be at this stage in me career and this position in me life."

WBC has announced a special belt for the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte are set to cross paths on April 23 at Wembley Stadium. The 33-year-old is set to put his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on the line. The fight will mark Fury's homecoming bout as he returns to British soil after nearly four years of fighting around the world.

For Dillian Whyte, this is the perfect opportunity to spoil Fury's homecoming party and become the world champion in the process. As if the stakes couldn't be higher for both fighters, the WBC has announced that they will be adding a special title to the fight.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will be contesting for the WBC Union belt as well on fight night, which has been created due to both fighters' British heritage. Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently took to Twitter to announce the same and also revealed a first look at the newly formed belt. He said:

"The WBC's new special WBC 'Union Belt' which will be awarded to the winner of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, April 23rd."

