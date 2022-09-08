"I don't like Wilder and I do like Andy" - Tyson Fury gives his predictions for Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. 

Tyson Fury has given his predictions for a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr.

'The Bronze Bomber' is returning to action after close to a year of inactivity on October 15. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Andy Ruiz Jr., on the other hand, is fresh off a win against Luis Ortiz.

Following his fight against Ortiz, he called out Wilder and challenged him to a fight. 'The Bronze Bomber' said he would be interested in fighting the Mexican fighter.

In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, the WBC Heavyweight champion gave his thoughts on the potential fight.

"Well, considering the fact I don't like Wilder and I do like Andy, I'd wholeheartedly want Andy to batter him. However, Wilder is a dangerous man and I don't think Ruiz is slick enough to avoid a punch for 12 rounds."

Despite losing to Tyson Fury twice in a row, Deontay Wilder remains one of the deadliest punchers the heavyweight division has ever seen. He is still the number one ranked heavyweight in the division and will look to challenge for the title again.

Ruiz Jr., on the other hand, the former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world is also looking to get his hands on the titles again.

Tyson Fury backs Deontay Wilder to beat any other heavyweight in the division

Tyson Fury has publicly stated that Deontay Wilder could beat any other heavyweight in the division except himself.

'The Bronze Bomber' and Fury had one of the greatest trilogy fights ever packed with knockdowns and unexpected turns till the very end. This is why 'The Gypsy King' has earned a new level of respect for the American.

In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Fury spoke about why he thinks Wilder can beat every other heavyweight in the division, including Anthony Joshua:

"I would back Deontay Wilder to beat Anthony Joshua. I back him to beat any of them except me. Wilder, even though he's a piece of s*** in my opinion, is still the second-best heavyweight in the world."

Deontay Wilder is looking to fight for another three years until he is 40 years old. In this time he will look to get another title shot, and quite possibly even challenge the Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Edited by Aditya Singh