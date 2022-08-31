"This is exclusive" - Deontay Wilder reveals when he will be retiring 

Deontay Wilder has announced at what age he will be retiring from boxing.

The 36-year-old recently announced his return fight against Robert Helenius on October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 'The Bronze Bomber' is coming off a big layoff since his last fight against Tyson Fury in October last year. The American has not fought in almost a year.

In a recent interview with ES News, he spoke about when he would retire while at a charity golf tournament organized by his wife's foundation:

"Three more years. See, I never say anything about retirement, that I was gonna retire. You know it's always been, I thought I'd see what we're gonna do all this and that, but I never said I would... I just live my life and mind my own business.

"But I'm officially telling you here, you know what I mean, this is exclusive. I've only got three years to 40. Maybe in the mid, maybe in the end of 40, but 40 that's gonna be it."

Despite losing to Tyson Fury twice in a row, Deontay Wilder is still the number one ranked heavyweight in the division and a real threat to any of the top contenders in the division. With just three years left for him to retire, fans are wondering if he will ever become champion again.

Take a look at the interview with ES News:

Deontay Wilder speaks on Anthony Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit fought the Ukrainian at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20 for the second time. Usyk outboxed 'AJ' yet again to retain the Unified Heavyweight titles.

In an interview with Ellie Seckbach, he spoke about the Brit's loss and his outburst:

"The meltdown comes when you create such a fighter. You give them everything, try to avoid tough fights. Then when it boils down to the wire you don't know who to trust, you've been listening to all this fake stuff."

Joshua made a bizarre speech following his loss and could not believe how he had lost to the Ukrainian yet again. His aim of becoming a three-time world champion came crashing down despite having more than three months to prepare for the fight.

