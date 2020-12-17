Tyson Fury regularly phones Anthony Joshua to tell him he will knock him out

Professional boxing superstar Tyson Fury has opened up on how a typical phone call between him and archrival Anthony Joshua usually plays out. Fury revealed that he regularly phones Joshua to tell the latter that he will knock him out.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are two of the top heavyweights in boxing today

The Gypsy King and AJ have known one another since their days as up-and-comers in the world of combat sports. Both fighters have excellent amateur boxing pedigrees.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua transitioned brilliantly from the amateur to the professional boxing world over the past several years. Fury’s last fight witnessed him beating the then-undefeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO. Their fight took place in February of this year.

With his win over Wilder, Tyson Fury captured the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. Fury is also the lineal heavyweight champion, and became the first fighter to defeat Wilder in a professional boxing match.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua last competed on December 12, 2020, besting Kubrat Pulev via ninth-round KO. With his victory over Pulev, Joshua retained his WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury details his hilarious phone calls with Anthony Joshua

Speaking to BT Sport Boxing, Tyson Fury shed light upon why he keeps phoning one of his biggest rivals in Anthony Joshua.

“Well, I call him. And Sometimes I say, ‘what’s happening, AJ. How are you, mush?’ That’s usually what I say. And then we have a little bit of back and forth. And I tell him I’m gonna knock him out, and he tells me, ‘I’m gonna knock you out’.

“And I said after your last performance, mush, you need a lot of improvement to knock me out; I’ll tell you that! And he has a little laugh, and we have a little laugh. And (it’s) a bit of banter, isn’t it?

“Just think about it: You’ve got all these heavyweight champions and all these famous sportspeople in your phone, yeah. You have a couple of beers, what are you gonna do? We’re only human after all, aren’t we?” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The consensus in the combat sports world is that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are likely to fight each other to unify the heavyweight belts in 2021. The winner of their much-anticipated fight will earn the highly coveted title of being the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in a clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua? Sound off in the comments.