"Build yourself up to the big time!"- Tyson Fury responds to Joe Joyce challenging him for a fight

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury responded to Joe Joyce's call for a fight.

This comes after 'The Gypsy King' recently took to social media to suggest that Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight in the world behind himself. Fury also suggested that he will have to get into the ring against 'Juggernaut' to see who's better amongst them.

Upon seeing the comments made by Fury, Joe Joyce was quick to challenge 'The Gypsy King' to a fight inside the squared circle. While urging the WBC Heavyweight Champion to sign the contract, 'Juggernaut' said:

"Let’s Go, sign the contract, Big Boy!!! N.1 Vs N.2 for the LINEAL!!! #THEJUGGERNAUT"

Take a look at the tweet by Joe Joyce below:

Tyson Fury then reacted to the callout made by Joe Joyce by suggesting that it was not his time yet. Further, 'The Gypsy King' also claimed that he wanted to go and win the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury said:

"It’s not tour time big Joe I have to win undisputed first vs the middleweight! You also have to build yourself up to the big time!"

Take a look at the tweet by Fury below:

Can Tyson Fury still fight Anthony Joshua?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua over the last few weeks. Although it once looked like the fight was set to take place on December 3, the bout has seemingly fallen apart since then.

After verbally agreeing to the terms of the fight, Anthony Joshua received an official contract for a fight against Tyson Fury. However, 'AJ' did not sign the contract within the stipulated time, and 'The Gypsy King' eventually took the fight off the table.

While Fury has seemingly lost his patience for a potential fight against Anthony Joshua, his promoter Frank Warren has suggested that they are still trying to make that fight happen. During an interview with TalkSPORT, Frank Warren stated:

"Frank Warren has insisted that they are still trying to make Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua following a 'good meeting' today. However, he said Fury's 'lost patience', hence his deadline."

