Despite already having a fight on the books, Tyson Fury is planning his next moves for 2023.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that, Fury had a brief retirement. Ultimately, the WBC Heavyweight Champion opted not to retire.

Along with his announcement to continue fighting, the British star eyed a unification fight with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' defeated 'AJ' for the second time by decision, but turned down a December date with Fury.

The champion then attempted to secure his longtime U.K. rival for a clash, but that too didn't come to fruition. Following the failed talks with Joshua, Fury decided to book a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora instead. 'Del Boy' is coming off a win over Kubrat Pulev earlier this year.

Despite having his third fight with Derek Chisora currently scheduled, Tyson Fury has given fans a glimpse into his plans for next year. In an interview with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, the champion stated his plans to fight Oleksandr Usyk in February.

If that fight doesn't come to fruition, he would like to face Joe Joyce. He also revealed his plans to be active, stating:

"If Oleksandr Usyk don't want no smoke in February, then let's do Joe Joyce at Wembley. Joe, get fit mush, because if the middleweight don't want no smoke, you're in. I'm fighting three times next year and you can be one of them."

Tyson Fury discusses Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury doesn't view a clash with Anthony Joshua as something he needs.

It's rare to have two of the greatest heavyweights of an era from the same country, but that is what is currently happening. 'The Gypsy King' and 'AJ' have been dominant and are seen as two of the best on the planet.

Despite that, the two have yet to clash. Despite there being several chances over the years, and many times where talks looked promising, they've never been able to put pen to paper.

Many have stated that Tyson Fury has to fight Anthony Joshua in order to secure his legacy. It would also be an incredibly profitable fight for the champion, especially if it takes place in the U.K.

In the interview, Fury touched on the clash with Joshua. In his eyes, he doesn't need the fight, stating:

"No, there's no glamour in fighting a coward - none. I don't fight cowards, I only fight real men. That's a glamour fight? No way. My glamour fight was fighting the 42-0 Deontay Wilder in America."

