Tyson Fury has now shared an in-ring conversation that he had with Dillian Whyte.

In April, 'The Gypsy King' returned to the ring in front of over 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. Standing opposite the WBC Heavyweight Champion was 'The Body Snatcher'. A former interim champion, he had won 12 of 13 contests heading into the clash.

Despite the impressive wins heading in, Whyte was outgunned by the champion. Fury dominated the challenger for the entire contest and ultimately finished the bout with a sixth-round knockout.

Following the loss, the challenger called for a rematch and claimed that the stoppage was a result of a push. That sort of talk was a bit bizarre for Tyson Fury, as he revealed in his recently released book, 'Gloves Off'.

In the book, the champion reveals a mid-fight conversation with his challenger. One round before the highlight-reel finish, Fury landed a body shot clean, to which he asked Whyte if it hurt. Shockingly, 'The Body Snatcher' responded in a positive.

That shot led to an onslaught, which continued until the finish of the next round. Recalling the moment, Fury wrote:

“In the fifth, I hit him with a left hook to the body, slipping inside and breaking him with the shot. He was hurting. I could tell because his arms dropped immediately. ‘I’ve just hurt The Body Snatcher with a left hook to the body,’ I said. ‘Are you hurting, Body Snatcher?’ Whyte grimaced through his gumshield. ‘I am,’ he mumbled. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. He’d admitted it. ‘Right then, you’re going to get some more now.’”

When does Tyson Fury fight next?

That fight with Dillian Whyte was Tyson Fury's most recent. But luckily, he finally got his return set.

Following that knockout win over 'The Body Snatcher', the WBC Heavyweight Champion announced his retirement. That was brief, as he immediately teased a fight with Francis Ngannou moments after making the announcement.

Instead of facing 'The Predator', Fury instead began targeting the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' ultimately moved to 2-0 in his and Joshua's rivalry in August by decision.

However, after the Ukrainian turned down the fight with 'The Gypsy King', the champion offered the title shot to 'AJ'. Despite talks going well, that fight too fell apart.

Tyson Fury is now set to return against Derek Chisora next month. 'Del Boy' is coming off an impressive win over Kubrat Pulev earlier this year but has already lost twice to the champion.

