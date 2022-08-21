"THIS NEEDS TO STOP" - Tyson Fury reveals his cousin has passed away after a violent knife crime

Tyson Fury has revealed that his cousin passed away after being stabbed by an unidentified person. The number of knife-related incidents and crimes in the UK has been steadily increasing since 2015/16 which reported the lowest number of cases with 9,752 offenses. This year, however, has seen the number rise to around 11,122, a record high.

In a plea to the UK government, Fury released a statement on social media asking the government to do something about the situation:

"My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop Asap, uk government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its a pandemic & you dont know how bad it is until its 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heven. see you soon #onlycowardscarryweapons"

Fans and celebrities offered 'The Gypsy King' their condolences in the comments section. The news comes just hours after Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk and announced his return to the ring following the Ukrainian's win against Anthony Joshua.

Take a look at the post by 'The Gypsy King':

Oleksandr Usyk calls out Tyson Fury after beating Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk put on yet another masterclass against Anthony Joshua on Saturday night as he retained his titles at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following a dramatic post-fight speech by Joshua, Usyk took the opportunity to call out WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury to a fight. Here's what the Ukrainian said, per talkSPORT's Michael Benson:

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Fury issued his own call-out with a video reacting to the fight, claiming he could beat both Usyk and 'AJ' on the same night. 'The Gypsy King' wants to come out of retirement to face the Ukrainian in an undisputed title fight.

'The Cat' is looking to become the first male undisputed champion in two weight classes. The Brit, meanwhile, may be looking for one final fight before hanging up the gloves for good. Fury wants to retire as the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion at the top of his game.

