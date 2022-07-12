"I will fight him for free" - Tyson Fury will come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua on one condition 

Tyson Fury has revealed his conditions for returning to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua. He stated that he wanted to fight 'AJ' at Wembley Stadium and added some other terms.

In April this year, the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world scored a vicious knockout against Dillian Whyte. He then subsequently announced his retirement. He has since made his intentions very clear that he wants to remain retired.

However, recently during one of his shows in the United Kingdom, Fury revealed to the fans in attendance that he was willing to comeback. He stated that he will fight Anthony Joshua, on a few conditions:

"And I hope, I swear to god I hope he wins the fight against Usyk so I can come out of retirement and fight him (Anthony Joshua) for free. However, the terms are this, I want it at Wembley Stadium, I want it free to enter, and I want it free air on television in this country. You heard it here first and this is gonna be in every newspaper tommorrow."

Anthony Joshua is currently set to fight Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. If the Brit manages to overcome 'The Cat', Tyson Fury will look to fight him in an Undisputed Heavyweight title fight. This is a fight that boxing fans have been asking for, for years.

Tyson Fury and Thor Björnsson go back and forth on Instagram teasing a potential fight

Tyson Fury and Thor Björnsson have been going back and forth on social media, calling each other out for a fight.

Björnsson is famously known as 'The Mountain' from the series Game of Thrones. He very recently made the shift to boxing and has two wins to his name already. He began calling out the Heavyweight Champion of the world for a fight. In response, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"Just finished a brutal session, and I can only think about destroying one person. Thor, I'm coming for you Thor, you're getting it sucker, there's only room for one big dog, and that's me."

Björnsson replied by saying:

"I f***ing love this Tyson, me and you, in the ring, like f***ing Vikings. This is gonna be a bloodbath, but f***ing can't wait, let's do this."

Fans were not too happy to see the Heavyweight Champion of the world entertain the thought of a possible exhibition fight against the former Strongman. Fans believe that if 'The Gypsy King' decided to retire, he should not be fighting anyone, especially not exhibition fights.

[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today… Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/Cv6plW0Xh7

