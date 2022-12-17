Tyson Fury mocked his fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua, in a recent interview with iFL TV.

‘The Gypsy King’ spoke extensively about Joshua, whom he wanted to fight this year in December before negotiations broke down and Derek Chisora stepped up as a replacement. Fury said:

“Why isn’t this lad stepping up to the plate and taking on the challenge? What does he wanna fight Dillian Whyte for? He’s already beat Dillian Whyte. Fight me. Come to the party! Bring your tea cakes and underpants. I don’t think it’ll happen, if it was gonna happen it would’ve happened in December, just gone. When Chisora stepped up to the plate. I can guarantee ya, you will not see it, 100 percent."

When asked if the fight with ‘AJ’ will ever take place, the WBC Heavyweight Champion was less than optimistic and believes December was the only time that the bout could’ve happened potentially.

The Manchester-born heavyweight spoke of his potential bout with Oleksandr Usyk as a greater fight than that with Joshua, and how beating the Ukrainian would silence critics. ‘The Gypsy King’ also mocked 'AJ' for crying during his post-fight press conference for Usyk vs. Joshua 2:

“I’m gonna take on the man that’s beat him twice. I’m gonna knock out the guy that beat him twice, what are they going to say about me then? I’m looking to fight Usyk, Joshua’s nemesis. The man who’s got AJ’s kryptonite. The man who made him cry after the fight like a little girl. I’ll beat him, I’ll take that lil sausage out.”

Check out Fury's full interview as well as Joshua's post-fight press conference below:

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Fury and Joshua were supposed to fight at Wembley Stadium on December 3, 2022 before negotiations broke down. Fury’s team believed 'AJ’s' side were taking too long to sign the contract and get the fight made. 'The Gypsy King' told Sky Sports:

"The fight didn't happen. The reason I believe is they never wanted it to happen and they never had any intention of it happening. The first week [of negotiations] I believe he was interested in the fight then he realized the daunting task and he got talked out of it by his people and himself. If that wasn't the reason, he would be here now fighting instead of Derek [Chisora]. But he's not and that is that.”

Eddie Hearn also spoke to talkSPORT after the fight was called off and explained why the two sides weren’t able to meet in the middle:

"Huge fights like this don’t get made in two weeks. That’s the reality, when two guys have huge commercial deals with different broadcasters, it takes time. We’ve apparently missed two deadlines now that are the final deadlines, so I don’t know. I’ve not spoken to Queensberry since Thursday of last week."

Check out the full clip below:

