"It's officially over for Joshua" - Tyson Fury confirms he is not fighting Anthony Joshua after 'AJ' failed to sign the contract

Tyson Fury has announced that his fight against Anthony Joshua has been called off after 'AJ' failed to sign the contract before the deadline.

Fury called Joshua out a few days after his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' looked to fight Usyk next, but the Ukrainian declined, saying he had to recover from injuries sustained during his rematch against 'AJ'.

Joshua immediately accepted Fury's challenge and asked him to send over a contract to his company 258mgmt. After a few weeks of deliberation, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions sent over the contract. 'The Gypsy King' gave 'AJ' a deadline to sign the contract, Monday, September 26 before 5 pm.

Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, Tyson Fury announced on Instagram:

"Well guys, it's official, D day has come and gone. It's gone past 5 o'clock Monday. No contract has been signed, it's officially over for Joshua. It's now out in the cold with the wolfpack, forget about it."

He added:

"Idiot, coward, s**thouse, bodybuilder, always knew it, always knew you didn't have the minerals to fight The Gypsy King. Regardless of what the f**k you say now, I don't really care."

The fight between Fury and Joshua had the potential to be the biggest in British boxing history. It was set to be a 'Battle of Britain' between arguably two of the greatest heavyweights from the UK. The boxing world waits in anticipation for Anthony Joshua's response.

Dillian Whyte calls out Tyson Fury for putting pressure on Anthony Joshua to sign the contract

Dillian Whyte has called out Tyson Fury for using social media and his videos to put pressure on his opponents to sign contracts. Fury used the same tactic when he offered Whyte a fight. However, 'The Body Snatcher' remained silent and did not respond even after the fight was made official.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports he spoke about how 'The Gypsy King' is doing the same thing with 'AJ':

"Fury's putting pressure on, trying to use social media and being silly. Big fights take time. It's not as simple as, 'Sign the contract you dosser,' that doesn't work, but a lot of people just listen to what Fury says."

Anthony Joshua agreed to the fight and was very keen on fighting Tyson Fury. The teams were still going back and forth regarding the specifics of the contract, which is a possible reason why 'AJ' has not signed the contract yet.

