Tyson Fury sends an explosive message for Dillian Whyte - “You’ve gone silent you little bi**h"

Tyson Fury did not hold back as he sent an explosive message to Dillian Whyte on social media.

Ever since Fury and his team announced the fight with Whyte, 'The Body Snatcher' has been silent and has not posted about the confirmed bout. So, in classic Tyson Fury fashion, 'The Gypsy King' called his next opponent out in front of the entire world.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Fury said:

"This is a message for Dillian Whyte. Whyte feathers, coward! Where are you Whyte feathers? You wanted your world title shot from Wilder for three years, you never got it. You was mandatory for me for three minutes and you got your fight didn't you coward? 'Tyson Fury is a coward, he don't wanna fight Dillian Whyte.' But all of a sudden it's on your toes and you've gone silent you little bi**h."

The back and forth between Fury and Whyte started a few days after the former beat Wilder.

Just before Fury vs. Wilder III, the WBC announced that the winner of the fight would have to face Dillian Whyte as their WBC mandatory challenger next. That's what sparked the fire between the two.

However, the world is currently waiting for Dillian Whyte's response.

Tyson Fury trolls Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte with just one tweet

Fury is currently running his Twitter fingers at full speed, calling out everyone he wants to fight.

In a hilarious post, Fury trolled Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' used a picture from the The Wizard of Oz that had the heads of the four individuals attached to the film's characters.

Fury captioned the tweet:

"It’s this lot vs me. Such a funny time for me they lost it at the last minute"

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury It’s this lot vs me.



Such a funny time for me they lost it at the last minute It’s this lot vs me.Such a funny time for me they lost it at the last minute https://t.co/NijZGNymJo

While Fury is currently set to face Dillian Whyte, his main aim is to win back the heavyweight titles that currently rest on the shoulder of Oleksandr Usyk.

If Fury is able to get past Whyte, he will be able to challenge for undisputed status against the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk II.

