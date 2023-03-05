Tyson Fury speculates why Deontay Wilder was unable to KO him

Tyson Fury believes his size is the only reason why Deontay Wilder couldn't finish him.

'The Gpysy King' and 'The Bronze Bomber' had one of the greatest rivalries in heavyweight boxing history. As two of the greatest champions of their era, they collided on three different occasions, which stands out in the current period of boxing.

The pair first clashed in December 2018, with the American scoring two massive knockdowns. Despite the knockdowns, including a devastating one in the 12th round, the Brit was able to survive, seeing a draw on the scorecards. In their rematch in 2020, Fury dominated and won by knockout.

However, the trilogy fight in 2021 resembled the first fight more than the second one. While Fury scored an early knockdown, Wilder quickly returned two knockdowns of his own. While the former champion landed some massive shots, he wound up gassing down the stretch and being finished once again.

Despite being knocked down several times by Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury refused to leave. In an interview with Foxify Trade, the WBC Heavyweight Champion gave a theory as to why that is.

Fury opined:

"I think my sheer size and weight has a lot to do with him not being able to knock me out cold. He hits a guy 6ft 3ins and 225lbs, they're nailed to the canvas. But a guy 6ft 9ins and 277lbs - size matters."

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

While the rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was personal, it seems to be over now.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Bronze Bomber' fought on three different occasions across three years, and that meant a lot of trash talk. The two heavyweights got very personal in their feud.

Prior to their third fight, the American claimed that his rival had loaded his gloves in their second bout, which led to his knockout loss. Fury laughed off the claim and has continued to plead his innocence with regard to the accusation.

Following their third fight, the two still couldn't bury the hatchet. After knocking out Wilder in the 11th round, Tyson Fury went over to the former champion to shake his hand. His rival responded in the negative, stating that he doesn't respect him.

Over a year and a half after the two last saw each other in the ring, they've crossed paths at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. The two heavyweights attended the Saudi Arabia event and greeted each other with a hug.

