"Never really been interested in it" - Tyson Fury on becoming Undisputed Heavyweight Champion 

Tyson Fury has revealed his thoughts on becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world. In an interview with Gareth A. Davies, Fury spoke about if he wanted to become undisputed champion this year:

"Now I've always said, you know what my opinion is on undisputed and all of that stuff, and pound-for-pound. It's not something that I'm really interested in, but other people around me are more interested in undisputed, whatever that means, than I am. Never really been interested in it, don't think I ever will be, means nothing to me, I've won all the belts anyway."

Take a look at the interview:

He also went on to say that he believes if he can overcome Dillian Whyte, he will become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion this year. Fury gave Whyte a lot of respect, saying he would never overlook an opponent. Fury has recently been in Dubai, enjoying some time off before his fight against Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' looks to successfully defend his WBC title against 'The Body Snatcher'.

If he is able to get past Whyte, he will challenge the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II for all the belts in the heavyweight division. Neither of the two fights have a rematch clause in them, which means the winners of both Fury vs. Whyte and Joshua vs. Usyk II are free to fight whomever they want.

Only time will tell whether Fury will get another chance to have all the belts wrapped around his waist.

Tyson Fury teases fans with date and venue information for the Dillian Whyte fight

'The Gypsy King' will take on Dillian Whyte in his second title defense. In a video posted on Twitter, Fury told fans to be ready for an announcement regarding the date and the venue of his next fight:

"Hey this is Tyson Fury a.k.a, The Gypsy King. I'd just like to announce I've got some massive massive news coming up soon. I got date reveal and venue reveal coming up really, really soon, stay tuned."

Take a look at the video:

The fight is not set because Dillian Whyte has not yet signed the contract. 'The Body Snatcher' has remained silent ever since Fury announced the fight. The boxing world awaits Whyte's decision.

