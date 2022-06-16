"I'll keep that in my pocket for as long as I want" - Tyson Fury won't vacate WBC belt

Tyson Fury recently revealed that he has no plans to vacate his WBC Heavyweight Title despite insisting that he has retired from boxing.

'The Gypsy King' knocked out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April to remain undefeated and retain his WBC belt. Since then, he has adamantly claimed that he is retired as a professional boxer.

Despite vowing never to fight again professionally, the 33-year-old claimed that he has no plans to relinquish his title. In an interview with talkSPORT, Fury said:

"I’m not going to give it up because I got 12 months. I’ll just keep it as long as possible. I’ll keep that in my pocket for as long as I want... I’m not holding this division up because I own it. This is my division."

As per WBC rules, a champion should defend a title in mandatory or voluntary defenses at least three times a year, unless a written exception or extension is granted by the WBC. Failure to do so within those periods will forfeit the title unless the WBC permits otherwise.

Fury won the WBC belt from Deontay Wilder in February 2020. He has since defended it successfully against Wilder (October 2021) and Whyte (April 2022).

He was reportedly in talks to fight the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch later this year though he has denied the rumors. Ukraine’s Usyk currently holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight straps.

Tyson Fury wants £500 million to come out of retirement

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest heavyweight superstars on the planet today, and he is well aware of that. That is why he is demanding a hefty payday should he come out of retirement and lace up his boxing gloves again.

TalkSPORT's Michael Benson reported on Twitter that Fury is asking for half a billion dollars to return to the squared circle. According to Benson, the WBC Heavyweight Champion stated:

"What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has claimed that he wants £500million to come out of retirement and fight Oleksandr Usyk, if he beats Anthony Joshua again: "What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him." [ @talkSPORT Tyson Fury has claimed that he wants £500million to come out of retirement and fight Oleksandr Usyk, if he beats Anthony Joshua again: "What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him." [@talkSPORT]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far