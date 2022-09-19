"Don't think anyone can touch Tyson Fury" - Triple H gives his predictions for Fury vs. Anthony Joshua 

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is almost a done deal.

'AJ' has received the contract from Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions and both sides are going over the details of the fight before signing it. With such a blockbuster heavyweight showdown looming around the corner, the entire combat sports world has started talking about it.

In a recent interview with IFL Tv, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H gave his predictions for the potential heavyweight clash:

"Look, from a boxing standpoint, I don't think anyone right now can touch Tyson Fury. I think he just, his size, his strength, the skill set that he has is unmatched. I think Tyson Fury comes out on top. Is that a match that I want to see? Absolutely, I can't wait to see it....that's a blockbuster. But if I had to make a prediction, Tyson Fury on top, maybe 8 rounds."

The former WWE champion believes the WBC Heavyweight champion is a class apart in the boxing world and no one can rival him. He also predicted that 'The Gypsy King' will end the fight in the 8th round.

The fight between Fury and 'AJ' has the makings of a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao level event. An all-British battle for the WBC Heavyweight title and a piece of history.

Tyson Fury breaks social media silence to send prayers to the late Queen Elizabeth on the day of her funeral

Tyson Fury observed a social media silence ever since the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. In a recent video uploaded to Twitter, he broke his silence to offer his prayers and condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family. This came on the day of her funeral at Windsor Castle (September 19):

"Hey guys, Queen's funeral today. I've been off social media for the past 10 days mourning in respect for our Queen who's died, not posted nothing, not been interested in anything else to be fair. I hope the funeral goes well, condolences to the full family, and may she rest in heaven for eternity in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen."

The Queen’s funeral was attended by an estimated 2,000 guests, including world leaders and heads of state, according to the BBC. After the state funeral, the coffin was taken to Windsor Castle and will be followed by a private family ceremony. The Queen was buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

