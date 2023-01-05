The pay-per-view buy numbers for Fury vs. Chisora 3 have been revealed by Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren.

In December, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, claimed that 'AJ' was a bigger commercial draw in the sport than the current WBC Heavyweight Champion in an interview with IFL TV. Hearn explained that Joshua could do better numbers than the undefeated boxer no matter who he fights, whereas 'The Gyspy King' cannot do the same. The Matchroom Sports boss claimed on BT Sports box office that the Manchester-born heavyweight did 300,000 PPV buys from his clash against Derek Chisora.

“At the end of the day, Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora did less than 300,000 buys on pay-per-view, AJ could fight you [the interviewer] and do 500,000 buys”

In an interview with SecondsOut, 'The Gypsy King's promoter Frank Warren offered a rebuttal. He revealed that Fury vs. Chisora 3 made more than 500,000 PPV buys and also claimed that the fight sold more pay-per-views than Hearn’s streaming partner DAZN even had subscribers.

“As you know one of our rivals is always banging on about what numbers we’ve done, I don’t know where he gets his numbers from but I would tell you this, we did far more buys than they’ve got subscribers on deadzone [DAZN]”

Tyson Fury's top-selling pay-per-views

Tyson Fury vs Wladimir Klitschko

‘The Gypsy King’s heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko is reported to have had 1.7 million viewers on HBO. The blockbuster rematch between Fury and Deontay Wilder follows as a close second is reported to have made 1.2 Million PPV buys in the US. The finale to the saga between the new WBC champion and the recently dethroned Wilder is said to have made 900,000 PPV buys, with 600,000 being from the US and 300,000 from overseas sales.

Tyson Fury's return from a three-year hiatus from boxing comes in third, which was his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi, a television broadcast by BT Sport that reportedly brought in 814,000 viewers. Last but definitely not least, the first fight out of his record-breaking trilogy with Wilder is said to have made 420,000 buys in the UK and 325,000 buys in the US, bringing the total to 725,000 PPV buys.

