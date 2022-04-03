Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard gets a featherweight bout featuring Isaac Lowe

Tyson Fury is just weeks away from appearing against Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Arena. It will be his homecoming on UK soil after five consecutive appearances in the USA. Although Fury vs Joshua was seen as the perfect British heavyweight classic for several years, Dillian Whyte has slid in to make an All-British slugfest for the fans.

With April 23 as the official fight date, the undercard of the Queensberry Promotions event is yet to be set. However, UK featherweight star Isaac Lowe is set to fight on the undercard. The 28-year-old Lancashire native still doesn't have an opponent onboard but has secured his spot on the night.

Meanwhile, Frank Warren connected with Seconds Out a few days back and delivered some important updates on the Fury vs Whyte undercard:

“Fury undercard we are announcing on Monday.”

Check out Warren's interview here:

It is safe to say that most of the fighters on the card will be from the UK, considering the event is more focused on the British audience. However, a classic headliner in Fury vs. Whyte verifies the night to be an important one for the entire boxing world.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has also hinted at the fight being his last pro appearance. So, we may see him for the final time in a pugilistic collision, and that is another reason why every boxing fan should not miss the fight.

After defending his WBC belt for the first time against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury will offer himself against another classic puncher in Dillian Whyte. While Fury remains the favorite in the matchup, Whyte brings all the necessary ingredients that could produce a potential upset.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is what the heavyweight division needs

Whyte has been the WBC mandatory contender for a long time. He finally received what he was asking for, and Tyson Fury has bagged a legitimate opponent who can push his legacy even further. One punch can change it all in heavyweight boxing and Dillian Whyte is one of the most powerful hitters going today.

However, Fury has tackled Deontay Wilder in his last two appearances and stopped ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in both fights. Wilder was undefeated before he fought Fury.

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte has lost twice as a professional and both times came via stoppage. Hence, Fury has ample blueprints available to determine his winning plans in what could be another heavyweight classic.

Edited by John Cunningham