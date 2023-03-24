The highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship has fallen through. After months of negotiations, the two parties have failed to come to terms.

As one would expect, both fighters are blaming each other. Tyson Fury wanted a purse split of 70/30 in his favor, which Oleksandr Usyk agreed to. However, the Ukrainian went on to propose a rematch clause that would see the purse split become 70/30 in his favor should he manage to beat Fury in their first fight.

However, this condition was not agreed by Fury's team and the fight was eventually called off. Speaking about the same in a video posted on his Instagram, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that Oleksandr Usyk was "never man enough" to face him:

"Usyk, you little sh*thouse. You proper little sh*t bag, bog eyed, gappy teeth, ugly little rat b**tard, you little slimy fu*ker. Tried all of it to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl, you got your rematch and didn't even want to fight at that. You little sh*thouse pu**y, always knew pu**y that you was never man enough to tangle up with the Gypsy King, ever in your life you little s*thouse."

Watch the video below:

Frank Warren opens up on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk falling through

Tyson Fury's manager recently opened up on the undisputed heavyweight championship bout falling through. After it was announced that the fight was off, Warren sat down for an interview with SecondsOut to discuss the same.

In the interview, Warren put all the blame on Oleksandr Usyk and his team:

“I genuinely thought he said what he wanted - he don't care about money, he just wants to fight for the four belts. But he pulled out of the fight. You can dress it up, slag off me, slag off Tyson Fury. They. Pulled. Out.”

Watch the interview below:

Fury's future looks uncertain at the moment. Usyk, on the flipside, seems to have already found his next opponent. The Ukrainian will begin negotiations for his next fight against either Daniel Dubois or Filip Hrgovic this weekend.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk will begin negotiations for his next fight this weekend, his promoter Alex Krassyuk has stated. Krassyuk added that it will be a mandatory defence with Daniel Dubois (WBA) first in line, but Filip Hrgovic (IBF) also possible if Dubois has not recovered. [ @IFLTV Oleksandr Usyk will begin negotiations for his next fight this weekend, his promoter Alex Krassyuk has stated. Krassyuk added that it will be a mandatory defence with Daniel Dubois (WBA) first in line, but Filip Hrgovic (IBF) also possible if Dubois has not recovered. [@IFLTV]

Poll : 0 votes