"Very soon" - Tyson Fury reveals he will fight before the end of this year even as Oleksandr Usyk backs out 

Tyson Fury has revealed that he will not be fighting Oleksandr Usyk this year since the Ukrainian is recovering from his injuries. 'The Cat' recently faced Anthony Joshua in their rematch on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following his win over 'AJ', he called Fury out to a fight for the Undisputed Title.

'The Gypsy King' then announced that he would come out of retirement to fight Usyk. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, posted by BT Sport Boxing, Fury mocked Usyk and referred to his bout with Anthony Joshua as a "sparring contest":

"And now he's running scared like a little b**ch what he is. Says he wants to fight next year, he's got some injuries from that sparring contest that he had. So, I can't really do much about it."

He then revealed that he will still be fighting before the end of the year:

"I'm gonna be fighting very soon, against, we don't know yet we're still looking for an opponent."

Tyson Fury did not give any hints as to who he will be fighting next despite repeatedly being questioned by Helwani. He said that he would fight whoever Frank Warren finds and brings in front of him. Fans are still expecting the Brit to fight Olekandr Usyk next year for the Undisputed title.

Watch the interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Tyson Fury calls Oleksandr Usyk the easiest fight and tells him to "find his b*lls"

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury called out Olekandr Usyk for "ducking" him and also stated that Usyk is the easiest fight for him. 'The Cat' is currently back in Ukraine following his first successful title defense in the Heavyweight division, he will look to rest and recover before fighting again.

When Helwani asked Fury who he would prefer to fight, the Brit replied:

"I'd take the middleweight (Usyk) coz that's the easiest fight to be fair. And I think that the Undisputed fight, not that I'm greatly interested in Undisputed, never have been and never will be. However, if you've got this guy pumped up middleweight who people think is some great boxer, which I don't really rate meself then that's the fight, that's the money fight."

The fight between Usyk and Tyson Fury is the next fight to make, both of the fighters are undefeated in their career.

'The Gypsy King' has practically cleared up the entire division, and the Ukrainian beat the former Unified Heavyweight Champion twice in a row. It will definitely be an interesting fight to watch.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Tyson Fury vows to beat Usyk inside SIX Tyson Fury vows to beat Usyk inside SIX 👀 https://t.co/ffr5FnIuKl

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal