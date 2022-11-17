Tyson Fury isn't very interested in a showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are the two champions in the heavyweight division. Fury currently holds the WBC title, while Usyk holds the WBA (Super), IBO, WBO, IBF, and The Ring belts, having earned them from his two wins over Anthony Joshua.

Earlier this year, after his second win over 'AJ', there was optimism that the two heavyweights could meet in December. Sadly, Usyk was forced to turn down the clash due to a lingering injury. Fury then attempted to face Joshua, to no avail.

Instead, Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora next month, rather than Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua. The fight with 'Del Boy' is seen as lopsided, and many believe the champion is just using the contest as a "stay-busy" matchup.

Following the fight with Chisora, many hope to see the long-awaited heavyweight unification. Sadly, Fury has poured cold water on those plans in an interview with BT Sport. As always with Fury, it's hard to tell if he's just trash-talking or being genuine.

After being asked if he was interested in fighting Usyk, the champion responded negatively. He stated:

"I have zero interest in the little [bleep], I've got no interest. Zero charisma, zero personality, he beat the bodybuilder, the bodybuilder gave him some credibility... There isn't a middleweight born from his mother who could even give me a challenge."

Watch his comments below:

Tyson Fury defends his fight against Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury believes choosing to face Derek Chisora next was the right call.

After talks fell apart with Anthony Joshua and then Oleksandr Usyk, 'The Gypsy King' decided to give the shot to a longtime foe. That former rival was Derek Chisora, as 'Del Boy' was fresh off his win over Kubrat Pulev earlier this year.

The two have a lengthy history, and it's because of that history that many fans aren't interested in seeing them fight. Fury has defeated Chisora handily twice already, with the challenger winning a handful of rounds across both contests.

In a sit-down interview with BT Sport, Tyson Fury did his best to defend the matchup, arguing that Derek Chisora has the power to beat anyone. He stated:

"Chisora is a top-ten fighter and a household name... Can he beat Tyson Fury? Anybody can beat anybody in heavyweight boxing, it takes just one punch, out cold, like he did to Carlos Takam. Joshua couldn't do that, many other people couldn't do that. He's definitely got the power, and I would never underestimate Derek Chisora."

