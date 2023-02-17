UK pay-per-view price for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury revealed

Fans will have to pay £19.99 to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury later this month.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' will collide on ESPN pay-per-view on the 25th. While this will be the first time the two have fought, they've been scheduled on two prior occasions, with Fury pulling out on both occasions.

Nonetheless, the Brit has stated that he will make the walk in Saudi Arabia, and has already made his way to the country. Fury has also stated that his plans are to feature both his father, John, and his brother, Tyson, in the corner on fight night.

While the fight will be broadcast on ESPN in America for $49.99, it's been unknown how fans in the U.K. will watch the bout. Well, it was unknown until earlier today, as Michael Benson of TalkSport first reported on Twitter.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The BT Sport UK PPV price for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on Feb 26th will be £19.95. The BT Sport UK PPV price for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on Feb 26th will be £19.95.

The veteran boxing journalist stated that the pay-per-view will be £19.99. While some fans might be a bit upset to pay to watch Paul vs. Fury, it's not that surprising as the YouTuber has fought almost his entire career on pay-per-view.

Furthermore, the price falls in line with recent pay-per-view prices for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's recent fights. It's also worth noting that Floyd Mayweather's return against Aaron Chalmers will cost almost £15 more than Paul's return.

Tommy Fury reveals plans to retire if he loses to Jake Paul

If Jake Paul loses to Tommy Fury like many expect, 'TNT' will end his boxing career.

The British star has been undefeated in his career thus far, but hasn't impressed too many fans and fighters. Lackluster performances against names such as Anthony 'Pretty Boy' Taylor have Fury positioned as the underdog on his return.

It's not just the odds that are against the Brit either. Promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Paul will be victorious, possibly by the way of finish. If the fight goes that way, don't expect to see Tommy Fury again.

The undefeated boxer discussed the subject in a recent interview with The Sun. There, Fury admitted that if Jake Paul defeated him, he would retire from the sport. The comments aren't a major surprise, as the boxer's brother and father have previously stated that he should retire should he lose to the YouTuber.

Discussing his retirement plans in the interview, Tommy Fury stated:

“Yes, 100 percent, yeah. Definitely. If I can’t beat Jake Paul, I don’t belong in the ring.”

