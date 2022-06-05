Ukraine gets free access to Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr; Top Rank denies broadcast in Russia

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. for the undisputed lightweight gold at the Marvel Stadium looks likely to make good numbers in the Box Office. However, the bout doesn’t seem to be all about business. While the two undefeated world champions will fight for legacy, Top Rank Promotions is also framing a unique television approach for their Ukrainian viewers.

According to TalkSport’s Michael Benson, Ukraine has received free TV broadcasting rights for Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. Meanwhile, TopRank promoter Lui De Bella has also confirmed that the undisputed 135 lbs title fight will not be sold to any Russian TV channel.

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney TV broadcast has been given to Ukrainian TV free of charge with no licence fee, promoter Lou DiBella has stated. He added that he's refused to sell the broadcast to any Russian channel. The George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney TV broadcast has been given to Ukrainian TV free of charge with no licence fee, promoter Lou DiBella has stated. He added that he's refused to sell the broadcast to any Russian channel.

The recent political unrest between Ukraine and Russia has received widespread attention from the boxing world. Ukrainian world champions including the Klitschko brothers, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Oleksandr Usyk joined the national army during the time of the war.

Sanctioning bodies - World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) canceled Russian fights to voice their protest.

The bout will be available live on ESPN and ESPN + in the USA. BT Sport will telecast Haney vs Kambosos Jr. in the UK, while Foxtel PPV will be televising the bout in Australia.

Story continues below ad

Following a long period of verbal back-and-forth, Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. is the perfect lightweight bout to bring all the attention to the 135 lbs division.

Watch the official weigh in below:

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Tale of the tape

27-0 as a pro, Devin Haney has been the WBC Lightweight Champion for over two years now. Having attained 15 of his wins via stoppage, ‘The Dream’ has proven himself to be a well-rounded fighter.

Story continues below ad

Haney can go the distance and can also stop his opponents. Although his knockout abilities aren’t well-recognized, Haney still possesses a better KO ratio than his upcoming opponent George Kambosos Jr. He will also have a 3 inch reach advantage in the fight.

Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr. has relished home support throughout the build-up to the fight. Fresh from a win over Teofimo Lopez, Kambosos Jr. now holds the WBC (franchise), WBO, IBF, and WBA (super) lightweight titles.

Kambosos attained all these belts in his first world title shot, and shocked most of the boxing community by defeating Lopez. Despite being the underdog, ‘Ferocious’ pulled off the upset. The Australian will certainly hope to replicate his most recent performance against another undefeated American world champion in Devin Haney.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far