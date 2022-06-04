George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, India, Japan, and more

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are just hours away from locking horns at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for the undisputed lightweight gold. A lot has been said from both sides, and it’s time for the undefeated champions to settle their differences in the ring.
WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney and WBC (Franchise), WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Champion Kambosos Jr. have delivered several entertaining moments throughout the build-up to the fight. The drama continued as Kambosos Jr. missed championship weight on his first attempt. He successfully made the limit on his second attempt.
The lightweight (135lbs) division is said to be among the most entertaining in all of boxing. From hard hitters to well-rounded fighters, the weight class has it all.
Kambosos Jr. and Haney sit at the very top of the pile. The boxers are just hours away from one of the most important fights in their respective careers.
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Timings
The following list reflects the timings for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. Top Rank pay-per-view across 25 countries in the world.
USA
June 4
8 PM (ET)
UK
June 5
1 AM
Canada
June 4
8 PM
India
June 5
5:30 AM
Japan
June 5
9 AM
China
June 5
8 AM
Italy
June 5
2 AM
Mexico
June 4
7 PM
France
June 5
2 AM
Russia
June 5
3 AM
Denmark
June 5
2 AM
Finland
June 5
3 AM
Egypt
June 5
2 AM
Saudi Arabia
June 5
3 AM
Brazil
June 4
9 PM
Argentina
June 4
9 PM
Pakistan
June 5
5 AM
South Korea
June 5
9 AM
North Korea
June 5
9 AM
Bangladesh
June 5
6 AM
Portugal
June 5
1 AM
Scotland
June 5
1 AM
Australia
June 5
10 AM
Hong Kong
June 5
8 AM
Singapore
June 5
8 AM
How to watch Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. live?
ESPN and ESPN + will telecast the TOP Rank pay-per-view live in the United States. Meanwhile, Sky Sports will broadcast it in the UK and several parts of Europe. As for the Australian fans, they can access Foxtel pay-per-view for AU$ 59.95 and catch all the action live from their homes.