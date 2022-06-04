George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, India, Japan, and more

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are just hours away from locking horns at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for the undisputed lightweight gold. A lot has been said from both sides, and it’s time for the undefeated champions to settle their differences in the ring.

WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney and WBC (Franchise), WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Champion Kambosos Jr. have delivered several entertaining moments throughout the build-up to the fight. The drama continued as Kambosos Jr. missed championship weight on his first attempt. He successfully made the limit on his second attempt.

The lightweight (135lbs) division is said to be among the most entertaining in all of boxing. From hard hitters to well-rounded fighters, the weight class has it all.

Kambosos Jr. and Haney sit at the very top of the pile. The boxers are just hours away from one of the most important fights in their respective careers.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Timings

The following list reflects the timings for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. Top Rank pay-per-view across 25 countries in the world.

USA

June 4

8 PM (ET)

UK

June 5

1 AM

Canada

June 4

8 PM

India

June 5

5:30 AM

Japan

June 5

9 AM

China

June 5

8 AM

Italy

June 5

2 AM

Mexico

June 4

7 PM

France

June 5

2 AM

Russia

June 5

3 AM

Denmark

June 5

2 AM

Finland

June 5

3 AM

Egypt

June 5

2 AM

Saudi Arabia

June 5

3 AM

Brazil

June 4

9 PM

Argentina

June 4

9 PM

Pakistan

June 5

5 AM

South Korea

June 5

9 AM

North Korea

June 5

9 AM

Bangladesh

June 5

6 AM

Portugal

June 5

1 AM

Scotland

June 5

1 AM

Australia

June 5

10 AM

Hong Kong

June 5

8 AM

Singapore

June 5

8 AM

How to watch Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. live?

ESPN and ESPN + will telecast the TOP Rank pay-per-view live in the United States. Meanwhile, Sky Sports will broadcast it in the UK and several parts of Europe. As for the Australian fans, they can access Foxtel pay-per-view for AU$ 59.95 and catch all the action live from their homes.

