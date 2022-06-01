Experts give predictions for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. to unify the lightweight titles, The Ring asked experts for their predictions of the fight. Of the 20 experts asked, 12 believed Haney would walk away with all four belts.

Tom Gray has Haney winning by split decision:

"At his best, Haney is a beautiful technician and he's the superior athlete."

Marty Mulcahey added Haney would win by unanimous decision:

"I see Haney effectively keeping the distance and using his faster hands to score as his faster feet keep him safe from Kambosos' counters."

Diego Morilla also added he felt Haney's defense was top notch, and would not be something he could forsee Kambosos Jr. being strong enough to break through.

Those in favor of Kambosos Jr. winning, such as Duke McKenzie, stated:

"They say every underdog has his day. Well, I think Kambosos is about to have another day."

Jolene Mizzone also added that she felt Kambosos Jr. would have the upper hand fighting in his home country while Haney would be fighting outside of North America for the first time, adding a pschological aspect to the fight.

Of the experts, none of them stated that they believed that this fight wouldn't reach the 12 round mark. It seems that they all think this fight will see the distance and rely on the scorecards to be decided.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

The match to unify the IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC belts between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. has been gaining attention. Being streamed on ESPN, fans across the world can watch the two champions fight at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Kambosos, who currently holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO Titles, turned professional in 2013 and has racked up a record of 20-0, with 10 KOs. He's beaten opponents such as Mickey Bey, Lee Selby, and, most recently, Teofimo Lopez.

Haney, also undefeated at 27-0 with 15 KOs, is known for his quick hands, feet, and knockout power. This will be his first match outside of North America and fighting in 'enemy' territory, which could add mental strain.

Currently, Devin Haney is seen as the favorite at -163, while Kambosos is the underdog at +130.

Haney posted these photos while in Melbourne:

