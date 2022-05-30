"He's scared" - George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney go back and forth with each other during face-off

In anticipation of the June 5th showdown between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney, things got tense between the two during their face-off ahead of fight week.

The pair were seen in close proximity to each other, talking smack to one another. Security and trainers even intervened as they began getting more and more aggressive. They even refused to part to get a final photograph before the end of the media day.

In the background, someone could be heard shouting, though it is unclear who he was talking about:

"He's scared! He's scared!"

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will be fighting to unify their belts at lightweight. Haney has held the WBC Title since 2019. 'The Dream' has a record of 27-0 with 15 KOs to his credit. He's fought tough opponents including Joseph Diaz, Jorge Linares, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Hector Garcia, and Alfredo Santiago.

George Kambosos Jr., also known as 'Ferocious' and 'The Emperor', holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO Lightweight Titles. At 20-0, half of his wins have come by way of knockout. His past opponents include Teofimo Lopez, Lee Selby, Mickey Bey, Richard Pena, and Rey Perez.

Kambosos Jr. added these photos to his Instagram of the faceoff:

Watch the full clip here:

Devin Haney feels he knows George Kambosos Jr.'s weaknesses

In an interview with Sky Sports, Davin Haney stated that he has plans to defeat George 'Ferocious' Kambosos Jr., but he could not share exact details.

The 23-year-old fighter claimed to have found holes in Kambosos Jr.'s game, of which he plans to attack and exploit during their bout on Sunday:

"This opportunity means everything to me. This is the SuperBowl of the lightweight division, the biggest fight in the lightweight division. This means everything and I'll take full advantage of it."

This fight being a unification of the belts adds even more pressure and tension to the air than a regular title fight.

It is clear Devin Haney has no intention of losing his WBC belt to Kambosos Jr. He appears to have devised a plan to make sure he returns all of the belts to the United States.

Haney added these training photos to his Instagram:

