"I am still the underdog" - George Kambosos Jr. gets real about his fight against Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. has gotten candid ahead of his career-defining matchup against Devin Haney.

‘Ferocious’ acknowledged that he’s the underdog heading into his showdown with ‘The Dream’ for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old said he was used to not having the upperhand and claimed that he thrives and performs better when battling the odds.

In an interview with Top Rank Boxing, the Australian fighter said:

“I am still the underdog, even against Devin Haney. I was a big underdog against Teofimo Lopez. But I embrace it, I love being the underdog, it just fuels me even more.”

Watch George Kambosos Jr.’s full interview with Top Rank Boxing below:

Kambosos shocked the world when he secured the Unified Lightweight World Title by beating Teofimo Lopez in New York last November. Coming in as the heavy underdog, Kambosos delivered his finest performance to end Lopez’s unbeaten run via split decision.

On June 5, Kambosos will try to collect Haney’s WBC 135-pound Title to become the Undisputed Champion.

George Kambosos Jr. says Teofimo Lopez underestimated him

In the same interview, Kambosos detailed how Lopez underestimated him in their November 2021 faceoff.

Lopez, a renowned knockout specialist, was considered one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighters at the time. Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs), despite heading into the fight as a 13-to-one outsider, brought the fight to the American and spoiled the party at Madison Square Garden.

The Australian’s road to becoming Lopez's mandatory challenger was not an easy one, having earned the status through a hard-contested spit decision victory over Lee Selby.

Recalling the fight that put him on the path towards boxing glory, Kambosos said:

“He [Teofimo Lopez] really thought that, 'Who is this Aussie? He isn’t going to do this to me, he can’t hang with me, I am the top dog. I am the guy who just beat [Vasyl] Lomachenko. I have been kicking everyone out, what’s he gonna do to me?' But like I said, I am a different breed.”

Check out the full highlights of the fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Teofimo Lopez below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far