Watch: Teofimo Lopez displays amazing jump rope skills in new workout video

Teofimo Lopez, the former Unified Lightweight World Champion, is expected to announce his next opponent soon. After losing four world titles to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021, the fighter has made it clear that he intends to return and unify the division.

FightHype TV recently posted a video of Lopez training for his comeback. The video shows the lightweight shadowboxing in the ring and showcasing his skipping talent.

Check out Teofimo Lopez's workout below:

After defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, Lopez seemed ready to take over the division. However, he has not been in the ring since his battle with Kambosos the following year. Kambosos will attempt to unify the division himself by challenging Devin Haney for his WBC Title this June.

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr.

Teofimo Lopez went into the fight with George Kambosos Jr with the unshakable belief that he would knock the Australian out in the early rounds. Not only was he unable to find the punch he needed to do the job, but Kambosos came into the ring ready for battle.

Before losing to Kambosos, Lopez was undefeated. As a result, his loss was deemed a serious blow to his career. However, when undefeated records are on the line, the odds are stacked against good fights. Fear of losing means that promoters and fighters avoid good challenges. If he had taken it in stride, losing his undefeated record may have been the best thing that could have happened to Lopez.

Prior to his fight with Kambosos, Lopez dethroned Lomachenko. Lomachenko - who took a loss early in his career - was deemed the pound-for-pound best. His loss did not hold him back. Neither should Lopez's. A rematch with Kambosos may well have gone the other way if Lopez fought with the same composure and intelligence that carried him to victory over Lomachenko.

Since his loss, however, Lopez has claimed that the fight was a set-up - he believes that DAZN is creating the conditions necessary for Devin Haney to take the crown. As he said to FightHype:

"It's a made fight for Haney... the whole sh*t was a scheme... I was on the DAZN platform. They gave it to Kambosos because they knew what I was gonna do with it... I was gonna drop 'em and then it's a longer process for Devin to become quote-on-quote 'undisputed' - it's all a game, man."

Facts @Kneegarotesla Peep the energy shift in Teofimo Lopez when he asked about Kambosos vs Haney. Dude is very emotional and continues to embarrass himself.. Peep the energy shift in Teofimo Lopez when he asked about Kambosos vs Haney. Dude is very emotional and continues to embarrass himself.. https://t.co/dcI2elPNST

