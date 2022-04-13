"They think I’m not working" - Teofimo Lopez silences his critics with recent Twitter post

Former Unified Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez has silenced his critics with a recent Twitter post.

'The Takeover' has been out of action since his shock defeat to George Kambosos Jr. back in November 2021. Following the loss, Lopez has seemingly had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that he lost to a better man.

Moreover, he has been constantly criticized for being laid back and not working towards making his return. However, the Brooklyn native shut down his critics with a Twitter post suggesting that people don't need to know everything. He said:

"They think I’m not working.. Really? Me? You don’t need to know everything people."

"You don't need to know everything people. 🏽 They think I'm not working.. Really? Me?"

It's safe to say that Teofimo Lopez is certainly working towards making a return and coming back to winning ways. However, it remains to be seen whether 'The Takeover' will return to compete at lightweight or move up to the 140lb division as suggested by his father earlier.

Teofimo Lopez gives his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Teofimo Lopez has given his thoughts on the upcoming WBA Light-Heavyweight title bout between Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican is set to take on Bivol on May 7th.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Canelo Alvarez has been backed by many to get the job done against Dmitry Bivol, including the former Unified Lightweight Champion.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, Lopez opined that Dmitry Bivol is the perfect opponent for Canelo Alvarez and said:

"From the fights I've seen him, tricky dude but he's very solid, very tight and Canelo likes guys like that. He can pick 'em off, like you could really pick 'em off. I mean he did it with Calllum Smith, even though Callum Smith was tall, he was boxed up like this to the point where Canelo just went around, clipped him, brought him down. So it's all about how they box man but it's a fight made for Canelo."

Watch Lopez's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

