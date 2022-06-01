"Great fight this weekend" - Jonathan Haggerty on the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney undisputed lightweight title bout

Jonathan Haggerty is looking forward to the highly-anticipated boxing match between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

While still recovering from a brief hospital stay, Haggerty shared his excitement for the bout on his Instagram story, saying:

"Great fight this weekend."

Taking place at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney will take on Unified Lightweight Champion George Kambosos Jr. The winner will be crowned the first undisputed titleholder in the lightweight division in the four-belt era (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO).

For Haney, the fight presents an opportunity to silence the skeptics after he was promoted from interim champion to full champion by the World Boxing Council in 2019.

Kambosos, meanwhile, became the reigning IBF, WBA and WBC champion after scoring a huge upset over Teofimo Lopez in 2021. Kambosos Jr. will return to this native country of Australia to be a part of history in front of more than 50,000 rabid fans on June 5.

While speaking with Sky Sports in anticipation of the massive boxing event, Kambosos Jr. accused his opponent of being a "rat" by working against his fellow countryman in a recent contest.

"This guy is an informant, this guy is a rat and I'll tell you why: the Teofimo Lopez fight with a foreigner against his own countryman, he was messaging me telling me all the details. This is a rat, this is a sneaky informant and you know what? This is your own countryman, you're going behind his back. So, you know what? On Sunday, I'm going to whip your a** and when you're back in Las Vegas, you'll be on the lookout for Teofimo Lopez because he'll be looking for you too."

Jonathan Haggerty looking absolutely ripped after being hospitalized

Jonathan Haggerty was not medically cleared to compete in his ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix quarter-final bout with Walter Goncalves at ONE 157. Haggerty posted an update on Instagram showing him in a hospital bed, confirming his withdrawal.

Since then, Haggerty has kept fans up to date with his status. He confirmed his release from the hospital and that he was recovering. An optimistic post followed, letting us know that he would be back sooner than we thought.

Now, the former ONE Muay Thai flyweight world champion has shared another update, this time a picture of himself looking absolutely ripped. This has led many to speculate that Haggerty could already be on the road back to the ONE circle.

While his withdrawal from ONE 157 meant his withdrawal from the Muay Thai Grand Prix, we may see Jonathan Haggerty back in competition in the very near future.

