"I will not let this define me!" - Jonathan Haggerty comments on his withdrawal from ONE 157

Jonathan Haggerty was forced to pull out of his ONE 157 bout with Walter Goncalves at the last minute.

Haggerty and Goncalves were not present for the ONE 157 weigh-ins on Thursday, which raised questions among fans. ONE Championship released a statement to Sportskeeda confirming that Haggerty was feeling unwell and therefore was not medically cleared to compete.

"Jonathan Haggerty was not medically cleared to compete after feeling unwell. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the Circle."

Haggerty took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed confirming his withdrawal from the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament. ‘The General’ also offered an apology to his scheduled opponent Walter Goncalves as well as his fans:

“Camp had been a very challenging one due to health reasons from the very start, however I truly believed I had overcame them and was back on track and ready to go into this incredible tournament and give it everything I could to win……. I’d like to send my apologies to Walter Goncalves and wish everybody in the tournament the very best I know you will all put on one hell of a show, without a doubt the best strikers on the planet... I am profusely sorry to all the fans that I’am unable to compete in the world Grand Prix, I am devastated. I will not let this Define me! I will overcome this and be back where I belong.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon offers his support to Jonathan Haggerty following withdrawal from ONE 157

ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, offered his support to Jonathan Haggerty on Instagram after news broke that ‘The General’ was not medically cleared to compete.

'The Iron Man' wrote in response to Haggerty's Instagram post:

“I’m always cheering for your friend."

Many fans were excited at the possibility of seeing Haggerty face Rodtang in the World Grand Prix tournament. The two have squared off twice before under the ONE Championship banner. In 2019, Rodtang scored a unanimous decision victory over Haggerty. The following year, Rodtang won the rematch, this time via a third-round knockout.

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the trilogy between Rodtang and Haggerty.

