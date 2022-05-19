John Lineker, Adriano Moraes, Edson Barboza, and more shout out Walter Goncalves ahead of ONE 157

Brazilian Muay Thai fighter Walter Goncalves has been receiving praise from some pretty high places. He will be fighting in the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157 on May 20.

Ahead of his showdown against former champion Jonathan Haggerty, Goncalves has received shoutouts from Brazilian ONE titleholders John Lineker and Adriano Moraes, as well as notable UFC names like Edson Barboza, Diego Brandão, and Renato Moicano.

Goncalves was grateful for the support heading into his next fight. On Instagram, he shared their shoutouts and said:

"Thanks to all my friends for the support and messages, I'm a fan of all of you I'm going to bring the victory and I'm going to be champion of this GP thank you my family my team and my coach we are together until the end... I will bring to Vitoria."

John Lineker is coming off a huge knockout win over former champion Bibiano Fernandes and posed with the title when he gave his shoutout in Portuguese.

Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano, who is coming off a loss to Rafael dos Anjos, told Goncalves:

"I'm here to to show support to Walter Goncalves, he's going to fight [in] the Muay Thai Grand Prix in ONE Championship. He has a really good record, really good guy. And I send him all the best, and good luck, my friend."

On May 20 at ONE 157, Walter Goncalves will meet British fighter 'The General' Haggerty in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

Walter Goncalves returns at ONE 157

Brazilian striker Goncalves is known as a standout talent in Muay Thai. He is only 23 years old and holds over 70 victories in the sport. In 2019, he fought for the flyweight world title. He performed well in a losing effort against reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

For the first fight in the Muay Thai tournament, Goncalves will meet top-ranked striker 'The General' Haggerty. Ahead of the fight, Goncalves spoke with ONE, saying:

“I know Jonathan Haggerty is coming off three wins in a row and is a former world champion. But despite the fact that many point to him as a favorite, I look at him as if he were just another opponent. I will face him as I have always faced my other opponents: with a thirst for victory... I believe this fight ends by knockout. We are two fighters with great knockout power, so I don’t believe the fight will end with the judges’ decision."

Goncalves will have a height and reach disadvantage going into this fight. However, the Brazilian fighter explains that he's been in that position before and it does not bother him.

