Watch: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves ONE 157 Grand Prix preview

At ONE 157, the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix will kick off at this May 20 event. The two fighters, who had close clashes with Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Walter Goncalves and Jonathan Haggerty - will face each other at the event.

ONE Championship has created a preview and breakdown video for the Grand Prix match between Jonathan Haggerty and Walter Goncalves.

English Muay Thai striker Jonathan Haggerty will enter this fight with a reach and height advantage. He is a former champion who had wars with Muay Thai great Rodtang.

'The General' Haggerty has since picked up three wins, including notable victories over Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy and Taiki Naito.

Brazil's Walter Goncalves has put together an impressive record in Muay Thai, despite only being 23 years old, with 71 victories and only six losses. Of those 71 wins, 35 have come by way of KO/TKO.

Goncalves had a five-round war with reigning champion Rodtang in 2019. The Thai fighter walked away with the victory but it was a close split decision.

The two fighters will face off on May 20 in the ONE 157 fight card.

Both fighters in this Muay Thai Grand Prix bout are looking to leave a lasting impact in the division. Both fighters want ONE Championship gold, and will want to end this match via knockout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, here's what Goncalves said about this fight:

“I know Jonathan Haggerty is coming off three wins in a row and is a former World Champion. But despite the fact that many point to him as a favorite, I look at him as if he were just another opponent. I will face him as I have always faced my other opponents: with a thirst for victory. I believe this fight ends by knockout. We are two fighters with great knockout power, so I don’t believe the fight will end with the judges’ decision."

Haggerty sat down with SportskeedaMMA to discuss his upcoming ONE 157 bout. Here's what he told Dylan Bowker:

"My plan is, yeah, I am going in there to know him [Goncalves] out. I say it all the time. When I do say, I do go in there and try to knock them out, you know? So I'm not the type to say I'm gonna go in there and knock you out and [then] not go in there and try it. If I say something, I'm coming in there to do it. And you better be ready."

Both men are seeking a ONE Championship title and both say they are looking for a knockout at ONE 157.

