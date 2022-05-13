"Coming up against Thais, he gets intimidated" - Jonathan Haggerty on past opponent Joseph Lasiri's title bout at ONE 157

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty recently sat down for an interview with Dylan Bowker on the show Bowks Talking Bouts . The lengthy conversation had some interesting spots, particularly about ONE 157.

'The General' is slated to face Walter Goncalves in a quarterfinals match for the ONE flyweight Grand Prix tournament.

Though he will be fighting on the main card, Haggerty had some thoughts on the co-main event, a flyweight Muay Thai title bout between Prajanchai P.K Saechaimuaythaigym and Joseph Lasiri.

Haggerty previously faced Lasiri back in 2019 where he beat the Italian soundly via unanimous decision. Discussing Lasiri's chances against champion Prajanchai, Jonathan Haggerty had this to say:

"I think Joseph Lasiri has improved a lot since our last fight. He's gone down a weight. He's fighting smaller people. But, I think, when coming up against Thais, he gets intimidated and they outscore him and they know the game, these Thais. So they beat him, I think. But yeah, no, I hope he wins. I do hope he wins, you know. He's had some hard fights. I hope he wins and good luck to him."

It's quite a bold statement to make. Whether or not Haggerty is correct with his assessment is something we still need to see. Tune in on May 20th to find out.

Jonathan Haggerty will take part in a Muay Thai showcase in ONE 157

Muay Thai will take centerstage as ONE's next event, ONE 157: Pethmorakot vs. Vienot, will showcase the sport in most of its featured bouts. The main event will see ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee attempt to defend his belt against former Lumpinee Stadium champion Jimmy Vienot.

In the co-headlining bout, ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym will make his first title defense against Joseph Lasiri.

Lasiri, aside from having faced former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in the past, is also known for having defeated current ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Hiroki Akimoto. The guy likes fighting the best in every weight class, apparently.

Also on the card will be four quarter-final matches in the first-ever ONE flyweight Grand Prix tournament. ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face promotional newcomer and UK's no.1-ranked Muay Thai fighter, Jacob Smith.

Former champ Jonathan Haggerty will face former title challenger Walter Goncalves. Superlek Kiatmoo will test his might against Taiki Naito of Japan while Saavas Michael will lock horns with Amir Naseri.

The Art of Eight Limbs will be on full display come May 20 as seven high-profile Muay Thai bouts will be featured on the card. The event will also have one kickboxing contest and two submission grappling matches, together with a handful of exciting MMA fights.

