"I'm going for the 100K, baby" - Jonathan Haggerty is aiming for a double bonus at ONE 157

Former ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty recently sat down for an interview with Dylan Bowker. The near-20-minute conversation had 'The General' talking about his upcoming fight, his road back to the title, his fans and more.

One of the highlights of the interview was the discussion regarding Haggerty's upcoming fight at ONE 157, a Grand Prix quarterfinals bout against Walter Goncalves.

Many fans and pundits consider 'The General' and Goncalves to be Rodtang's toughest challengers to date. Having them lock horns will be a treat for fans.

Jonathan Haggerty said this about his plans for his next outing in the circle:

"I'm going for the $100K, baby. Let's go! My plan is, yeah, I am going in there to know him [Goncalves] out. I say it all the time. When I do say, I do go in there and try to knock them out, you know? So I'm not the type to say I'm gonna go in there and knock you out and [then] not go in there and try it. If I say something, I'm coming in there to do it. And you better be ready."

If there's anyone who could pull off such an impressive feat, it's 'The General'. He has a unique footwork-heavy style with slicing elbow attacks coupled with tremendous heart and penchant for blazing comebacks.

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty won a $50,000 bonus in his last performance inside the circle

Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to bonuses as his previous outing in ONE was a bonus-winning one against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. The Brit fought the Thai legend in the co-main event of ONE: Bad Blood.

The bout was a see-saw battle across three rounds. Haggerty earned an early lead by peppering Mongkolpetch with punches, elbows and kicks while maintaining his distance. The Englishman was in a flow state with his footwork and movement as he darted in and out to land his solid combinations.

Round two, however, was a different story as Mongkolpetch increased his aggression and pressured Haggerty. Believing that the Brit's weakness was body shots, Mongkolpetch aimed to murder Haggerty's midsection. The plan worked as the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ slowed down significantly.

In round three, Haggerty showed his championship heart and bounced back in a blaze of glory. 'The General' caught a second wind and went after Mongkolpetch.

Haggerty went back to his footwork and distance strikes, eventually opening a deep cut on Mongkolpetch's head. In the end, Haggerty's dominant last-round performance was enough to win him the fight and a sweet $50K bonus.

Watch the full fight highlights below:

