Throwback to a young Jonathan Haggerty posing with his dad and brother ahead of ONE 157

Jonathan Haggerty will fight in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix on May 20.

ONE Championship shared a picture of a young Haggerty with his father and younger brother on its Twitter. The caption reads:

"You're only as strong as the team around you. A young Jonathan Haggerty poses for a [photo] with his dad and brother. #ONE157 | 20 May."

'The General' began training Muay Thai at the age of seven under his father's tutelage. He took his first match at 12. His father, Jon Haggerty Sr., trained various martial arts but focused on Muay Thai with his son.

In a 2019 interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty's father explained:

“I had Jonathan doing it from when he was [very young]. It was just to keep him busy, keep him occupied, and keep him on the right path... Straight away as soon as he started training I could see that he was a natural, and a few other people would say, ‘You’ve got to keep him here,’ and I just knew it."

The British-born Haggerty spoke about his father's influence in his interview with ONE in 2019:

"I think also when he was growing up, he wished he had a father that could get him into something like that, so that played a part as well. He wanted to do it when he was younger, but he didn’t have the opportunity, so he’s handed it down to me... It was tough, but that’s where my dad stepped in, and obviously, with his guidance, I went down the right path, which I’m very thankful for today."

Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 157

Jonathan Haggerty will be competing at ONE 157 on May 20 in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. He will meet Brazil's Walter Goncalves.

Haggerty is a former champion in the promotion and is best known for his wars against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He will have a height and reach advantage against Goncalves.

The Brazilian is a very experienced Muay Thai fighter. He is only 23 years old but already has more then 70 wins to his name. He has also held titles in WPMF and other organizations.

The winner of Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves will move to the next round of the ONE tournament, which starts on May 20.

